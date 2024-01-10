Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $355,000 in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVVD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $16,739,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invivyd by 187,270.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVVD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 75,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,615. Invivyd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

