Acuitas Investments LLC Makes New $821,000 Investment in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.37% of SoundThinking at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. Research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Profile

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.