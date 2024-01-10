Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage makes up 2.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 3,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,699. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.08 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

