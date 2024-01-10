Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 133,918 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,918 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies comprises 2.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,839,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 331.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 577,401 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 391,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.28. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

