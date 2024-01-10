ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.00. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 195,978 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,277.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $2,790,400.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,772 shares of company stock worth $7,983,525. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

