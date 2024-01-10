Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Position Reduced by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 68,991 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.32% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 271,072 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,467,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 407,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.33%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

