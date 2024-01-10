ADMA Biologics, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

