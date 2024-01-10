Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $113.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.