Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,900,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,775,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

