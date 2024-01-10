Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.47

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 1092498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

