Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

