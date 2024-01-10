Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.