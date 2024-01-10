Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,836 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

