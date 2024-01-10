Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,155 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.43% of Agilent Technologies worth $141,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

