Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

AIN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NYSE AIN opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

