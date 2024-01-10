Algorand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78.46 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $78.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00076686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00021419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,360,252 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

