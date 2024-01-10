Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,616 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,372,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

