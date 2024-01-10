Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.79). The company had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $7.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

