Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

ALLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLO opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

