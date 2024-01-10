Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 7,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,982. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

