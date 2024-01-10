Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH remained flat at $9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,972. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $11.68.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.