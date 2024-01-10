Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH remained flat at $9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,972. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.