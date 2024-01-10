Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERH remained flat at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,970. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

