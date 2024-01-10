Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $171.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $150.92, with a volume of 55855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

