Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,283 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $242.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

