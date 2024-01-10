AlphaQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $221.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

