AlphaQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Shares of COST stock opened at $667.18 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

