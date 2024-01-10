AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

