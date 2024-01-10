AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

