AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after buying an additional 4,578,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after buying an additional 1,927,333 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after buying an additional 1,732,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 1,467,019 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

