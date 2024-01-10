AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05.
