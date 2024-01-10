AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,364 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TEF. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1592 per share. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

