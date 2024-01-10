AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

