AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $221.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

