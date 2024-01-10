AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.