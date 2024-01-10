AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

