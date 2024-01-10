AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 98,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 125,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 73,401 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.