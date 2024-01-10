AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.59

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.59 and last traded at C$28.49, with a volume of 173516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.46.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.118541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,369,059 and have sold 147,090 shares worth $4,021,062. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

