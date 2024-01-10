Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $11.72

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.96. Altimmune shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 2,332,652 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $648.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Altimmune by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

