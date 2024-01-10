Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

