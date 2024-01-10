Amarin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,273 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 515% compared to the average daily volume of 532 call options.

Amarin Trading Up 22.6 %

AMRN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,746. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $480.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.56 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 349,764 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

