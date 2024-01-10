Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMAM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ambrx Biopharma

Shares of AMAM opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,307,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,231,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,504,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,552,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

