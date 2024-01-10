American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of AEO opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,574,000 after buying an additional 265,284 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

