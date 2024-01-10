American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 181,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,192. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

