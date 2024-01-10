American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.