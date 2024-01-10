American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70,243 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.06. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.