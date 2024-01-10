American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $71.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

