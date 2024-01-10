American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

