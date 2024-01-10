American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.78.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

