Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.