Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.